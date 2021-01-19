SDMC: Only 1 evacuation centre still open as flood victims return home

KUCHING (Jan 19): Only one evacuation centre remains open in Sarawak, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) revealed today.

In its flood update report, SDMC said the evacuation centre is located at SK Tanah Puteh in Serian Division.

As at 12pm today, the centre currently shelters 325 evacuees from 93 families.

For Serian Division, the number of evacuees had been reduced from 415 yesterday afternoon to 325 this afternoon.

This was due to the closure of an evacuation centre in Dewan Masyarakat Serian as well as the reduction in the number of evacuess for the SK Tanah Puteh evacuation centre.