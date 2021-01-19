SDMC: Spas, reflexology centres still prohibited from operating in CMCO zones

KUCHING: Spas and reflexology centres are prohibited from operating in Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) zones, clarified the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

Local Government and Housing Ministry principal assistant secretary Desmond Jerukan said that in CMCO zones, only barbershops and hair salons were allowed to open.

“Spas and reflexology centres are still not allowed to operate in CMCO zones,” he said in a press conference giving the daily Covid-19 update.

He said that some confusion may have arisen as in MCO zones, non-essential services and sectors such as clothes shops, hair salons, spas and reflexology centres cannot operate but in CMCO zones, most economic activities are allowed to operate as usual from 6am to 10pm except for entertainment and social activities in night clubs or pubs, theme parks, indoor playgrounds, karaokes (including family karaokes, cinemas, massage centres as well as spa and reflexology centres.

Desmond added that a standard operating procedures (SOP) guideline was already published on the National Security Council’s (NSC) official website detailing which economic sectors can operate during the MCO and CMCO and advised the public to refer to that guideline.