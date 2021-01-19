State govt approves RM81 mln for SDMC’s operation from January to June this year – Uggah

KUCHING (Jan 19): The state government has approved an allocation of RM81 million for the operation of the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) from January to June this year, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the allocation, which was approved by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, also included the cost for the state to set up an RT-PCR Laboratory in Kapit using real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) method to detect Covid-19.

“The Kapit Division Health Office had yesterday requested for a laboratory in view of the number of Covid-19 cases in the district.

“As samples taken would take a long time to be processed, they have requested for the RT-PCR laboratory similar to what we have set up in Limbang,” he told a press conference today.

He hoped that with the RM81 allocation, this would enable the state to provide quarantine facilities; set up quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC) to increase beds at hospitals and to provide RT-PCR laboratories.

“The state government is really determined to make sure that SDMC is provided with everything that is needed to tackle the Covid-19 so we can give the best services to the people,” he said.