S’wak Health Dept to provide more beds to treat Covid-19 patients in Sibu – director

KUCHING (Jan 19): The Sarawak Health Department is taking steps to increase the number of beds to treat Covid-19 patients in Sibu as the capacity at Sibu Hospital has reached 79 per cent, said State Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

He said at the moment, there are four quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRCs) which have been set up in Sibu namely the Methodist Centennial which can fit 94 beds and will be operating this evening; Kem Kemuyang (123 beds); Ministry of Health Training Institute, Sibu (156 beds); and Desa Sanyan Hostel which can fit up to 800 beds and can be used from a week from now.

“At the same time, we will have patients who have recovered and will be discharged from time to time like today’s ten patients who were discharged.

“As such, we are confident that Sibu Hospital with its existing facilities can treat Covid-19 patients even though the number of cases are increasing,” he told a press conference today.

Also present was Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

On Covid-19 samples taken in Sibu, Dr Chin said they will be sent to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), Sarawak Heart Centre, Borneo Medical Centre (BMC), Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) and private laboratory Gribble.

“We are also making efforts to outsource the samples to private laboratories in Kuala Lumpur and 1,500 samples were sent there today.

“With this approach, the State Health Department is confident that we can reduce the waiting time for the lab test results to between 24 and 36 hours,” he said.

Meanwhile, in allaying concerns over the capability to continue treating Covid-19 patients in Sibu, Uggah, who is also State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said Sibu is able to manage its Covid-19 situation and its health facilities still have the capacity to handle Covid-19 screenings and quarantine of positive patients.

“As mentioned by Dr Chin earlier, PKRCs have been set up to support Sibu Hospital and over time, there will be recovered patients who will be discharged leaving the beds vacant.

“They are managing it and that’s why PKRCs have been set up to enable those who are at low risk (Categories 1 and 2) to be placed there,” he said.

In terms of Covid-19 screenings, he said the state government’s health facilities have taken 3,500 samples while another 500 have been outsourced to BMC and Unimas respectively while Gribble has been sent 250 samples.

“This means that we have the capacity to test 4,750 samples and this is a lot higher than it was two weeks ago,” he said.

He also said the state has received allocation from the federal government to upgrade the existing government health facilities so that samples taken can be increased to 5,000 a day.

“We have requested for this a few months ago and finally it was approved. The process is ongoing to prepare Sarawak to face whatever challenges to come,” he said.