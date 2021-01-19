Two men arrested for possessing 740 oriental magpie-robins without permit

KUCHING: Two men from Mukah and Samarahan, aged 52 and 46 years respectively, have been arrested for possessing 740 oriental magpie-robins (Murai Kampung) without permit during an operation codenamed ‘Ops Khazanah’.

Acting on a public tip off, Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) and the 11th General Operations Force (PGA) Battalion conducted the operation on an express bus travelling from Selangau to Kuching and detained the birds and arrested the two men.

The two men were caught for possessing the protected bird species in 37 baskets without permit near the 12th mile Kuching/Serian road yesterday morning.

According to SFC, the seized birds are protected species under Wild Life Protection Ordinance (WLPO), 1998.

“Any person who hunts, kills, captures, sells, offers for sale or claims to be offering for sale, imports, exports, or is in possession of any protected animal or any recognisable part without a licence issued by the Controller shall be guilty,” said SFC in a statement.

SFC stated both men were charged and investigated under Section 37(1)(c) of the Ordinance.

“If found guilty, the offenders could be punished with a maximum fine of up to RM10,000 and one year imprisonment.”

Members of the public who know of illegal activities are encouraged to report the information through SFC hotlines 019-8859996 (Kuching), 019-8883561 (Sibu), 019-8332737 (Bintulu) and 019-8290994 (Miri).