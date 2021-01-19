Unclaimed parcel containing 2kg of drugs seized by police after it was sent through courier service

KUCHING: An unclaimed parcel containing 2.10 kilogrammes of marijuana with a street value of RM4,000 was seized from a courier service company in Jalan Batu Kitang today.

Padawan District police chief Superintendent Aidil Bolhassan said on Jan 4 at around 9.57am, the courier service company staff contacted the police to inform them that there was an unclaimed parcel sent from a company address, New Focus Auto Sdn Bhd. No 11, Jalan SS 25/34 Mayang Industrial Park Taman Mayang (Kampung Tunku) Petaling Jaya, Selangor suspected to be involved in drug trafficking.

He said the recipient of the parcel was addressed to CJ702, Batu Kawa New Township Commercial Centre, at Jalan Batu Kawa here and was supposedly to be collected by the recipient.

“The police has been monitoring the person who was supposed to collect the parcel from the date it was lodged until today, and around 11am today, a police team went to the courier service company in Jalan Batu Kitang.

“Upon reaching the company, the police with the courier service company staff went into the section where the parcel was kept, and a plastic packet was handed to the police.

“When inspected, police found a brown box wrapped in plastic containing four compressed lumps of dried leaves believed to be marijuana with an estimate weight of 2.10 kilogram.

The items were later seized and was brought to IPD Padawan’s Narcotic Criminal Investigation Department (BSJND) for further action.

No arrests have been made as the parcel was unclaimed. The case will be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952.

Efforts to contact the ‘self-collector’ at phone number provided was futile from the day that the parcel arrived as the number given was not in service and address of the recipient was found to be non-existent.

Meanwhile, Aidil when contacted today said that efforts to locate the recipient was underway.

“It is learnt that drug traffickers have become very daring by using couriers and the postal service, and our BSJND and Intelligence are making every effort to curb these illegal drug trafficking activities and nab the culprits,” he said.