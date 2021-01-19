Underground water weakens road structure

KOTA KINABALU: High movement of underground water was the main factor that weakened the road structure at KM45.70 of the Kota Kinabalu – Keningau – Tenom road causing it to collapse.

This was coupled with the continued heavy rainfall for several days before the slope failure occurred last Sunday, said Assistant Works Minister Datuk Limus Jury.

Limus who conducted a site inspection of the slope failure on Monday said about 50 metres of the main road from the state capital to Tenom was damaged.

“Immediate action taken by the Public Works Department (PWD) was to instruct the road concessionaire to install signs warning road users of the road damage. The concessionaire was also instructed to start building a temporary detour for road users,” he said.

Limus said permanent remedial measures is in the preparation stage and will be implemented as soon as possible as the road is an important one in the federal network of roads to the interior of Sabah.

He added that the initial cost for the permanent remedial measure is estimated to be about RM5 million, depending on the decision and results of the soil investigation.

The slope failure last Sunday caused part of the road to crack.

Road users are advised to use the alternative route of Kota Kinabalu – Papar – Kimanis – Keningau as well as the Kota Kinabalu – Ranau – Tambunan for the time being while the road is being repaired.

Meanwhile on the issue with the Jalan Lintas flyover, Limus who also conducted a site visit there said the parapet walls (New Jersey Barriers) at the flyover beside Hilltop Luyang has shown sign of dislocation and cracks.

According to him PWD has been closely monitoring this for the past three weeks and more so during rainy days.

“Appropriate actions will be taken if the condition further deteriorates. In the meantime there is no urgent need for total closure of the slip road. It is still safe to be open to traffic,” he said.

As a precautionary measure, one lane (slow) on the flyover and one lane (fast) on the bottom slip road have been temporarily closed, he disclosed.

Limus said an in-depth investigation is still on-going to determine the root cause of the problems and to come up with a long-term solution.

“A short-term solution has also been recommended and in the process of finalization for implementation. It will be rectified in a very short period. Public is advised not to panic and we will ensure safety is our top priority,” he stressed.