10 men at entertainment joint arrested for violating CMCO

BINTULU: Police arrested 10 men aged between 22 and 51 years old from an entertainment outlet here on Monday night for violating the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

District police chief, Supt Zulkipli Suhaili in a statement yesterday, said the raid was carried out by officers from their Criminal Investigation Division around 11pm, while the suspects were singing and enjoying their drinks.

“The caretaker, 37, was also detained,” he said.

Zulkipli said based on an investigation, the karaoke room on the first floor was operating without a licence and was also operating beyond 10pm, thus violating the CMCO.

He said the caretaker would be investigated under Section 5 (1) of the Entertainment Ordinance 2001, and Regulation 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2021 for operating without a licence and carrying out prohibited activities during the CMCO.

The 10 patrons were also compounded under Regulation 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2021, he added.