51,294 Sabah SPM, STPM students back in schools

TUARAN: A total of 33,503 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and 17,791 Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) students in Sabah returned to school for face-to-face learning today.

Although some areas are still flooding, state education director Datuk Mistrine Radin said no schools were reported closed as of yesterday morning.

With the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the country, Mistrine said all schools in Sabah have taken precautionary measures to ensure the learning process is safe and complied with SOPs.

“The schools have conducted Covid-19 screening on students and I’ve visited several schools to monitor.

For students found to be Covid-19 positive, they are not allowed to enter the school hostel,” she told reporters after visiting SMK Pekan Telipok here, today.

Mistrine further explained that all schools are taking Covid-19 SOPs seriously and she hopes no cases are recorded in Sabah schools.

When asked whether the process of complying with SOPs would be a challenge for teachers, Mistrine said it is no longer a challenge (for schools) because it has been done before.

“There is no Covid-19 transmission in schools recorded in Sabah at the moment. We are hoping we can maintain it,” she said.

Mistrine was at the school to monitor the implementation of SOPs during the first day of school.