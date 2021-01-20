Abang Johari to announce BKSS 5.0 aid package for S’wakians tomorrow

KUCHING (Jan 20): Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is scheduled to announce the Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang 5.0 (BKSS) special assistance package for Sarawakians tomorrow as Covid-19 continues to put a strain on the people.

The chief minister will make the announcement at a press conference at 2.30pm, said a media notification from his office today.

Since the Covid-19 virus outbreak in the state in March last year, the state government has implemented various aid under four BKSS packages amounting to more than RM2.6 billion.

The BKSS covers a wide spectrum of society and has helped in mitigating the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on Sarawakians.

The chief minister’s press conference, which will be broadcast live over various channels, will be held via Zoom for the first time following calls to minimise physical contact to curb the spread of Covid-19.