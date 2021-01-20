All flood evacuation centres in S’wak now closed after families in Serian return home

KUCHING (Jan 20): The only remaining Flood Evacuation Centre (PPS) for victims who were displaced by the recent floods in the southern region of Sarawak has officially closed at 2pm today.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee in a statement today said victims at the PPS SK Tanah Puteh in Serian have been allowed to go back to their homes after their area was found to be safe by the district office and police.

At 8am today, there were still 309 evacuees in the centre.

Overall, there were 4,781 people from 1,273 families evacuated to 59 PPS across four divisions between Jan 12 and Jan 20.

Kuching registered the highest number of evacuees at 2,419 victims from 633 families.

This is followed by Serian with 1,091 victims (318 families), Bau with 922 victims (212 families), Samarahan with 217 victims (63 families), Simunjan with 103 victims (42 families) and Miri with 29 victims (five families).

Meanwhile, the highest number of flood victims was recorded on Jan 13 with 4,413 victims (1,171 families) in 49 PPS.

On that day, the most number of PPS was in Kuching with 30 involving 3,043 victims from 760 families followed by Serian with ten (1,027 victims, 302 families), Samarahan (314 victims, 105 families) and Miri (29 victims, four families).