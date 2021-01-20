Ancient grave marker unearthed, relocated

LIMBANG: A contractor building the Ipai-Pendam road here unearthed an old grave marker believed to be over a century old yesterday.

Limbang police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said construction workers on the 13km road project stumbled upon the old grave marker and informed the Kampung Lubok Segantang chief.

He said no human remains were found despite digging about three metres into the ground where the grave marker was found.

As the village chief was satisfied with the effort, he agreed for the digging to stop and for the grave marker to be relocated.

The chief then requested the Sarawak Islamic Religious Department (Jais) to move it to a graveyard nearby.

“The relocation exercise was carried out between 9am and 1pm to the Muslim burial ground of Lubok Sigantang in a joint operation with the police, Jais, Ministry of Health, villagers, and the contractor according to (Covid-19 prevention) SOPs (standard operating procedures),” Abang Zainail said in a statement.

Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, who is Bukit Kota assemblyman, said he was happy all stakeholders including Jais, police, and the village chief were involved in the proper and dignified relocation of the grave marker to a new site according to Muslim beliefs and traditions.

He said this also enabled the road construction project to continue.