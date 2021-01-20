Building walls, fences at strategic points along Malaysia — Indonesia border nothing new, says Riot

KUCHING (Jan 20): The idea of getting the government to build walls or fences at strategic points along the Malaysia — Indonesia border is nothing new, said Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem.

He said he had brought up such an idea at the Dewan Rakyat many years ago, although no action had been taken so far.

He was nonetheless glad the idea was brought up again when Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing suggested that such walls or fences must be built to curb the influx of illegal immigrants into Sarawak.

“I agree (with the suggestion). I brought up (such an idea) in the Parliament a few years back.

“I did raise it up some time in 2008 or 2009 (in my debate) as I asked the government to consider building walls or fences at strategic points along the border,” he said when contacted today.

Masing, who is also Sarawak Border Security Committee (SBSC) chairman, was quoted in a Bernama report as saying that Sarawak needs Putrajaya to assist in the construction of such border walls and fences.

“After all, we aren’t only protecting Sarawak’s territory but the country’s,” he had said in the news report.

According to Masing, there are no less than 70 ‘rat trails’ or illegal border crossing trails near the border from Telok Melano to Lawas and it was a real challenge for Sarawak to seal the border with Kalimantan (in Indonesia).

Lately, there have been reports of many illegal immigrants being intercepted and ordered to turn back by security forces following Op Benteng operations carried out at the border to curb the spread of Covid-19.

There were also reports of several Covid-19 cases detected among these illegal immigrants after they were detained in Sarawak.

Riot also said he had proposed in Parliament that a security border post be built at Kampung Mongkos, a village in Serian located close to the border, to allow security forces to better monitor the numerous illegal border tracks along the porous border with Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Riot said that he had also proposed that the General Operations Force (GOF) post at Bunan Gega be strengthened with the presence of a platoon and not just rely on its current strength consisting of just a section headed by an officer with the rank of Inspector.

He pointed out that the border stretch from Mongkos to Tebedu area could not be sufficiently monitored by the current number of GOF personnel stationed in Bunan Gega alone.

“We need to strengthen our border security in order to prevent illegal border crossings,” said Riot, who is also Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to East Asia (Japan, South Korea and Taiwan).