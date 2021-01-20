CM: Sabah govt to ensure state gets priority in all initiatives by Putrajaya to cushion Covid-19 impact

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 20): The Sabah government will ensure that the state gets priority in all the initiatives and economic stimulus packages introduced by the federal government to cushion the Covid-19 pandemic’s negative impact on the economy, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Noting that Sabah is one of the worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, Hajiji said the Sabah government would work closely with the federal government to ensure that the state would be prioritised in all the initiatives.

He admitted that the road towards recovery would not be easy due to the pandemic’s global impact on the economy.

“But, make no mistake, the GRS (Gabungan Rakyat Sabah) state government is taking every possible measure to ensure Sabah’s economy will recover,” he said

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the RM15 billion Permai package, which included among others extended tax relief for Covid-19 tests, expedited cash aid for 11.1 million recipients, and a one-off handout worth RM66 million in total to be distributed to cab and bus drivers.