Cops stationed at schools to ensure SOP compliance

KOTA KINABALU: Police have stationed liaison officers at 24 schools in Kota Kinabalu to ensure the students, teachers and school managements abide by the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Some 5,545 students from 24 schools in Kota Kinabalu returned to schools today after close to a year of closure due to the coronavirus Covid-19.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said these students were preparing for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examinations.

“As of today (Jan 20), 24 secondary schools in Kota Kinabalu, including four private schools, have reopened for school session.

“As we are still in the midst of Covid-19, I have placed 24 school liaison officers who will be assigned to their respective schools to ensure all students, teachers and school managements abide by the standard operating procedure everyday during school period,” he said when met during the back-to-school session at Maktab Sabah (Sabah College) here today.

Also present was Maktab Sabah principal Hajah Nuinda Haji Alias.

Habibi said the presence of school liaison police officers are to ensure all SOPs are being observed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“I believe by now everyone is aware of Covid-19 and steps taken to curb the spread of this virus,” he said.

The liaison police officers, who will be assisted by other police personnel, are to ensure all SOPs are being observed,” he said.

Today’s back-to-school session for 2021 will see a total of 51,294 students return for face-to-face learning at their schools.

They are among those who will sit for the SPM and STPM public examinations in Sabah.

SPM is expected to be held this year on February 22 while STPM two weeks later on March 8.

The examinations were supposed to be held from November 16 to December 7 in 2020, but were postponed due to the Covid-19.