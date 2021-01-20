Covid-19: New daily cases in Sarawak climb to 203, 120 detected in Sibu

KUCHING (Jan 20): Sarawak recorded another spike in new Covid-19 positive cases with a whopping 203 registered today; a new record high for the state.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement today said more than half of the cases recorded were from Sibu at 120.

It said cases were also recorded in Kanowit (43), Kuching (12), Betong (8), Bintulu (5), Samarahan (5), Miri (4), Dalat (3), Kapit (1), Pakan (1), and Serian (1).

“This brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 2,570 cases,” it said.

The Pasai Cluster in Sibu continues to register the highest number of positive cases across the state with 78 recorded in Sibu, 43 in Kanowit, eight in Betong, four in Bintulu, three in Dalat, two in Kuching and one in Kapit.

“Sibu also recorded 40 positive cases involving individuals who were screened at health centres in the district and two who were detected after returning from high risk Covid-19 infection areas namely Selangor and Labuan,” said the committee.

In Kuching, SDMC said ten local infection cases were detected after they were screened for having contact with a Covid-19 positive case.

“The same also applied to the five cases recorded in Samarahan,” it added.

In Miri, it said two local infection cases were detected after they were screened due to having Covid-19 symptoms while another two cases were linked to the Jelita Cluster.

“Screenings of individuals with Covid-19 symptoms were also detected in Bintulu (1), Pakan (1) and Serian (1).

“These cases have been categorised as local infection cases,” it said.

Eight clusters remain active in the state with the Pasai Cluster remaining the biggest with the number of positive cases involving this cluster now increased to 893 cases.

“A total of 7,250 individuals have been screened so far where 3,500 have tested negative and 2,857 are still awaiting lab test results,” said SDMC.

The other active clusters are the Bah Sayap Cluster in Miri with 91 cases; Stutong Cluster in Kuching (40); Jelita Cluster in Miri (35); Bukit Sekubong Cluster in Sebauh (26); Keranji Tabuan Cluster in Kuching (15); Rakut Cluster in Miri (10) and Mador Cluster in Meradong (8).

Meanwhile, SDMC said 32 Covid-19 patients had recovered today of which 24 were discharged from Sibu Hospital and eight from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 1,231 or 47.90 per cent out of the overall cases,” it added.

It said 1,318 patients are still being treated at hospitals throughout the state where 841 are treated at Sibu Hospital, 282 at Miri Hospital, 132 at SGH, 62 at Bintulu Hospital and one at Limbang Hospital.

“There are two Covid-19 cases being treated at the Intensive Care Unit at Sibu Hospital while three patients at the same hospital, one at SGH and Miri Hospital are intubated but in stable condition,” it said.

A total of 204 new person under investigation (PUI) cases were reported today with three PUI pending lab test results.

Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 21 deaths.