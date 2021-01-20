Croc attack: Villagers find body of missing boy in Kuala Tatau

BINTULU: The body of a 14-year-old boy, who went missing during an afternoon fishing trip with his two friends in Kuala Tatau on Monday, has been found.

According to Tatau Fire and Rescue station chief Jankey Jikat, the body was discovered by three local villagers at around 1am yesterday, at a spot about 400m from where the boy was last seen.

The victim was from Kampung Haji Ismail in Kuala Tatau near here.

“The three villagers set out to look for the boy past midnight.

“It was not long after that when they spotted a crocodile at a section of the river – it submerged and resurfaced a few times, before finally emerging with the remains of the boy inside its jaws.

“Eventually, the villagers managed to retrieve the body and brought it to a nearby hut.

“The right hand was missing and the left leg was broken. There were also crocodile bite wounds on the body,” said Jankey.

The body was later handed over to the police.