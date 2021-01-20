Firemen in Covid-19 battle to get RM300 payment under Permai

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 20): Fire and Rescue Department personnel involved in the fight against Covid-19 will receive a one-off RM300 payment, as announced under the Perlindungan Ekonomi dan Rakyat Malaysia (Permai) package, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said this showed that the government very much appreciated the hard work put in by them to help curb the pandemic.

When unveiling the RM15 billion Permai on Monday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said a one-off payment of RM500 would be given to all healthcare frontliners while other personnel involved in the Covid-19 fight would be given RM300 in the first quarter of this year.

Zuraida said Permai, which contains 22 initiatives, proved that the government was proactive in managing the economic impact from the implementation of the Movement Control Order 2.0.

‘’The direct fiscal injections through various initiatives to safeguard the welfare of the people and ensure business continuity will definitely have a positive impact on the national economy and ensure the people’s wellbeing,’’ she said in a statement today. – Bernama