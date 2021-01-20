Frontliner Dr Ali’s death not due to Covid-19 or work fatigue – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 20): Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today clarified that the death of Health Ministry (MOH) frontliner Dr Ali Noor Hassan was neither due to Covid-19 nor work fatigue.

Dr Noor Hisham said Dr Ali died of other diseases but declined to elaborate.

“He died not because of COVID-19 infection or work fatigue,” “he said in a short WhatsApp message to Bernama today.

The Skuad Pengurusan Jenazah Malaysia (SPJM), via its Facebook page yesterday, said that Dr Ali had fallen sick due to work stress and fatigue, as he alledgely did not have enough rest while serving on the frontline battling the pandemic.

Meanwhile, in a statement on his Facebook page, Dr Noor Hisham urged people to respect Dr Ali’s family and not to speculate on his death, saying the Covid-19 test done on Dr Ali had turned out negative.

He said Dr Ali, who died on the night of Jan 18, had been admitted to Kuala Lumpur Hospital in December 2020 for other diseases and had undergone several treatment sessions.

“He was an MOH medical officer who was much loved by his colleagues, patients and his local community. Our condolences to the family of Dr Ali Noor bin Hassan on his passing,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham asked everyone to pray for Dr Ali’s soul to be blessed and placed among the righteous. – Bernama