Hamzah undergoing treatment at UMMC, condition stable – Home Minister’s Office

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 20): The health condition of Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin who is undergoing treatment and quarantine at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) after testing positive for Covid-19, is stable, according to a statement issued by the Home Minister’s Office today.

The Home Minister’s Office also thanked all who expressed concern over his health, following viralling of pictures claiming that Hamzah had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit following a deterioration in his health condition.

“His (Hamzah’s) health condition is stable,” said the minister’s office, which also asked everyone to pray for his speedy recovery.

The Home Minister’s Office also added that any developments related to Hamzah’s health, that are verified and official, will only be issued by his office

Hamzah was confirmed positive for Covid-19 after undergoing Covid-19 screening on Jan 11. – Bernama