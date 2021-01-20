Kuching court sentences self-employed man to 15 years jail, 9 strokes of rotan for incest

KUCHING (Jan 20): A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years jail and nine strokes of the rotan for committing incest on his 14-year-old stepdaughter after he changed his plea in the Sessions Court here.

Judge Jason Juga also ordered the jail term to run from the date the self-employed man was arrested on November 6, 2019 and to undergo counselling while serving his sentence.

The accused, who was not represented, pleaded for leniency as he claimed he was remorseful and that he committed the offence once.

However, the Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurfadzlin Mahmad asked the court to give a heavy sentence which would also be a deterrent against the immoral act.

“The victim will suffer emotional and psychological stress and trauma throughout her life as a result of the accused’s action.

“Therefore, the prosecution request that an appropriate punishment to be imposed on the accused to prevent sexual offences involving incest from recurring,” said Nurfadzlin.

The accused was charged under Section 376B (1) of the Penal Code for committing incest which provides for a minimum jail term of 10 years and a maximum of 30 years and whipping, if convicted.

The man was charged with committing the crime on November 6, 2019 between 8am to 9am at his residence in Petra Jaya.

It was discovered after the victim informed her aunt and she was brought to the Sarawak General Hospital, where it was found that she had old and new tears on her hymen.

A medical staff then alerted the police.

The accused had allegedly molested the victim since she was 12 years old.