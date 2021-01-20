JKR Miri instructed to shore up gabion wall at Lutong Beach

MIRI: The Public Works Department (JKR) here has been directed to extend the length of the gabion wall at Lutong Beach and to add more protective layers.

State Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin, who inspected the site on Monday, said this needed to be done because the structure, which was erected on Jan 4, is now sinking due to soil erosion.

“On Jan 13, the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) commenced the construction of a 100m-long gabion wall along Lutong Beach as a continuation of the previous gabion wall, erected by JKR on Jan 4 this year.

“The construction of the gabion wall by DID would be covered with layers of geotextiles, which would prevent the gabion from sinking,” he said in a statement.

Lee said the purpose of erecting the gabion walls was to protect the coastal shore and road near the beach, especially during ‘King Tide’ (super high-tide) and strong waves.

He said he had instructed divisional JKR engineer Chong Chi Fam to rectify the existing gabion wall by extending it to 140m and covering it with geotextiles.

“When this is done, the total length of the gabion walls constructed by both DID and JKR along Lutong Beach would be 240m,” he added.

The King Tide and heavy rain here over the past week resulted in several low-lying areas in the northern part, particularly the Lutong Beach, Kuala Baram, Senadin and Permyjaya zones, being hit by flash floods.