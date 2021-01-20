Landslide hits carpark at Jalan Kota Kinabalu – Sandakan, motorists warned to avoid road

KUNDASANG: A landslide reportedly occurred at the carpark situated near the Kinabalu National Park at around 8am today.

The carpark is located along Jalan Kota Kinabalu – Sandakan, and the landslide is believed to involve an area of around 100 meters.

The ground is believed to have given way due to the incessant heavy rain in the last few days.

Public Works Department (PWD) director Ali Ahmad Hamid said that the landslide at the area is deemed as critical and that it will affect the main road by two meters.

However, the two lanes near the affected site can still be used by motorists, he said.

“If the public needs to use an alternative route, they can opt to take Jalan Bundu Tuhan – Kinasaraban,” he said.

Ali also said that his department has already placed a signboard to warn motorists about the road.

“PWD will be installing barriers at the location as soon as possible,” he said.