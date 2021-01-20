Longhouse chiefs turn to WhatsApp to disseminate info to residents as communities self-isolate in Kanowit

KANOWIT (Jan 20): With 19 individuals from four longhouses under his area already infected with Covid-19, Penghulu Charlie Salang is turning to WhatsApp groups to convey messages and information to his ‘anembiak’ (charges).

The community leader for Kanowit/Majau/Ranan/Lipus has a total of 97 longhouses under his area.

Charlie has taken to updating them daily on the situation in Kanowit together with some words of advice especially on Covid-19 prevention measures through the messaging app.

“I would tell the longhouse chiefs to remind their charges to just stay in their respective ‘bilek’ (unit), not to gather at ‘ruai’ (common area) or go to town without purpose.

“I have instructed the longhouse chiefs to set up signboards preventing outsiders from entering their longhouses,” he said when contacted.

Charlie, who stays at Nanga Melipis in Lipus, is however hampered by poor network coverage in rural areas.

For example, residents from a few longhouses in Majau had to walk a certain distance to get good internet coverage, he said.

He noticed that many shops were closed in Kanowit town after Covid-19 cases were first detected here on Jan 12.

Ngemah Ili community leader Penghulu Ron Ugai is also utilising WhatsApp to communicate with his charges.

He has also instructed longhouses under his area to erect similar signboards at the entrance of their respective longhouses.

“There are those who perform ‘nyukur’ rituals to protect their longhouses from evil spirits. In this case it is Covid-19.

“For the Christians, they performed a special prayer session for the same reason; asking for protection from the virus,” he said.

Meanwhile, a private van driver Frankie Ayong from Nanga Ngungun said that he had stopped taking passengers since the start of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) on Jan 13 before being replaced by the Movement Control Order (MCO) from Jan 16 to 29.

“It is not just because of the fear of getting compounded for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP), but what I fear the most is getting infected with Covid-19.

“There are more than 20 longhouses at Nanga Ngungun located very close to each other.

“If one person is infected, the whole resettlement would be crippled,” he said.

Kanowit changed its status from orange to red today after 73 local Covid-19 infections were detected in the district in the past 14 days.

The district recorded a total of 87 cumulative cases after the first 12 cases linked to Pasai Cluster detected here on Jan 12.