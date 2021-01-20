MAEPS PKRC: Extraordinary action in extraordinary situation – PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister describes the operation of the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) which was set up in three days at the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), as an unusual action in an unusual situation.

Expressing pride with the efforts of the frontliners from various agencies to develop the facility, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said it was a move to ensure the best facility and service for patients.

“I am very proud to see their determination and patience in carrying out their duties to ensure the welfare and best treatment for all patients,” he said in a post on his official Facebook site last night.

Earlier, the Prime Minister visited the MAEPS 2,0 Integrated Hospital in Serdang to inspect the management of PKRC and Covid-19 patients for himself.

He was accompanied by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba in a closed-door briefing on the operation by Selangor Health director cum Central Region Covid-19 Unified Command Centre commander, Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman.

In the update, Muhyiddin also said he managed to interact with patients being treated at one of the halls and gave them words of encouragement.

“Alhamdulillah, they all looked cheerful and satisfied with the service as well as treatment provided. During the interaction, I reminded them to remain strong and patient in the situation,” he said.

He also prayed for all Covid-19 patients to be strong in going through this difficult time and recover as well as for the frontliners to be blessed with patience and strength to continue fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

The MAEPS PKRC now covers seven halls which could utilised for a maximum capacity of 10,000 beds and as at today, 9,200 beds are occupied.

The facility has been upgraded in phases as MAEPS 2.0 Integrated Hospital and is expected to be fully operational on Jan 24 to treat category three, four and five COVID-19 patients and stabilised them before sending the patients for intensive care in hospitals. — Bernama