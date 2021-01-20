Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases shoot past 4,000 again, 11 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 20): The Health Ministry reported 4,008 more Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of cases in Malaysia to 169,379.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of today’s cases, all but five were local transmissions.

“Selangor remains the state with the highest number of daily cases with 1,391 today, followed by KL with 513, and Johor with 470,” he said in a statement.

Today’s number is the second-highest for a single day, surpassed only by Sunday’s (January 16) 4,029.

In terms of percentages, Selangor accounts for 34.7 per cent of today’s cases, while KL is 12.8 per cent, and Johor is 11.7 per cent. Approximately 1,061 out of the 4,008 cases today, or 76.3 per cent, are from clusters and close-contact tracing.

“Of Selangor’s 1,391 cases, 597 are from clusters, 464 from close-contact tracing, and one import case. For KL’s 513 cases, 152 are from clusters, 213 from close-contact tracing, four import cases, and 144 from other screenings.

“Johor’s 470 cases consist of 198 from clusters, 180 from close-contact tracing, and 92 from other screenings,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

He said 113 cases or 2.8 per cent of today’s national figures are related to clusters in lock-ups, Immigration detention depots, and prisons.

These include the Penjara Jalan Harapan cluster with 48 cases, the Tembok Nanas cluster with 45 cases, the Tembok Mempaga cluster with six cases, the Telok Mas cluster and Tembok Kemus cluster with five cases each, the Penjara Seberang Perai cluster with three cases and the Damai Pelangi cluster with one case.

“Today also sees 2,374 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 127,662 cases. At present 246 cases are being treated in Intensive Care Units, with 96 requiring breathing assistance,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Eleven more deaths were also reported today, bringing the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in the country to 630 cases.

The deceased ranged from the ages of 42 to 90, and were located in Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor, and Johor. They include nine Malaysians and two foreign citizens.

The victims had a medical history which includes diabetes, high-blood pressure, benign prostatic hyperplasia, gout, chronic kidney, liver and heart diseases, stroke, psoriasis, Cushing’s Syndrome, dyslipidaemia and hyperparathyroidism. – Malay Mail