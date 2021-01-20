Motorcyclist killed in accident at Jalan Kuching-Sri Aman

KUCHING (Jan 20): A 30-year-old male motorcyclists died of serious head injuries when he was involved in an accident at KM60 Jalan Kuching-Sri Aman around 9.50pm last night.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased has been identified as Mohammad Eldi Hanani from Kampung Hilir, Serian.

“It is believed that the deceased lost control of his motorcycle as he was negotiating a bend near the Serian post office,” said Alexson in a statement today

He added that the deceased collided with a road divider before he was thrown off the motorcycle.

The deceased was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Serian Hospital.

His body has since been transferred to the hospital morgue for further action and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.