Nazri Aziz tests positive for Covid-19

IPOH: Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz yesterday confirmed that he was tested positive for Covid-19.

He said he took the swab test at the Raja Perempuan Zainab Hospital in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, as he was in the state on Monday.

Mohamed Nazri said he took the test after discovering that he was in close contact to a blogger, Zaharin Mohd Yasin, who attended his press conference in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 12 and was tested positive for Covid-19.

“Yesterday (Monday), after discovering that he (Zaharin) was tested positive, I rushed to the hospital and took the test. When the result came back positive, I continue to undergo quarantine at the hospital.

“I’m okay, just coughing a little yesterday, but getting better,” he told Bernama when contacted here.

When asked about his wife and son, Mohamed Nazri simply said: “They are okay.”

Meanwhile, Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said he was currently undergoing quarantine at his home in the capital as he had been in close contact with both Mohamed Nazri and Zaharin.

The chairman of Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) said this was because he had attended Mohamed Nazri’s press conference on Jan 12.

According to Tajuddin, his swab test had been taken at a private medical center in Mont Kiara, Kuala Lumpur at 3pm, and the results are expected to be obtained within 24 hours.

“I did the test for my own safety as well. Thankfully, I am in good health so far,” he told Bernama here yesterday. — Bernama