Paitan landslide cuts road link, damages Water Dept building

SANDAKAN: A landslide which occurred along a road at Paitan in Beluran following incessant heavy rains last night has caused structural damage to the Paitan Water Department building.

Beluran Fire and Rescue Station chief Rastam Keladi in confirming the incident said a team was rushed to the scene soon after the station was alerted at about 11.30pm on Tuesday.

He said the contractor for Sabah Public Works Department has informed that Jalan Nangoh Paitan Kanibungan has been cut off and is impassable to road users as some 80 metres of the road has been affected by the landslide.

“Flags and signboards have been placed at the affected area to inform the public that the road is closed,” he said, adding that there were no casualties involved.

“Following the landslide, road users are advised to use the alternative route which is the old road to Kota Kinabalu,” he said when contacted here today.