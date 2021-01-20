Paitan water treatment plant still functioning

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the Paitan water treatment plant is still functioning and that the building that was damaged in a landslide on Tuesday night was the staff quarters.

The landslide which occurred along a road at Paitan in Beluran following incessant heavy rains on Tuesday night, has caused structural damage to the Paitan Water Department building.

Beluran Fire and Rescue Station chief Rastam Keladi said a team was rushed to the scene soon after the station was alerted at about 11.30pm on Tuesday.

He said the contractor for Sabah Public Works Department has informed that Jalan Nangoh Paitan Kanibungan has been cut off and is impassable to road users as some 80 metres of the road has been affected by the landslide.

“Flags and signboards have been placed at the affected area to inform the public that the road is closed,” he said, adding that there were no casualties involved.

“Following the landslide, road users are advised to use the alternative route which is the old road to Kota Kinabalu,” he said.

State Water Department Director Edward Lingkapo when contacted said that the department has launched an investigation into the incident and will be coming up with a detailed report soon.

“As soon as the detailed report is ready, the department will be making an estimate for the cost of repair,” he said, adding that the Paitan Water Treatment plant is managed by a concessionaire.

Bung Moktar also said the Public Works Department would use the AP55 emergency allocation to repair the road between Paitan and Kinabungan which collapsed on Tuesday night.