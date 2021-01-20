Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Rahman positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 20): Pasir Salak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman was confirmed positive for Covid-19 today.

A posting uploaded by the administrator on his official Facebook site said Tajuddin, who is also Prasarana Malaysia Bhd chairman, got the result after undergoing screening yesterday (Jan 19).

“Tajuddin apologises over any inconvenience caused and thanks all parties praying for his wellbeing. Those who had close contact with him are advised to undergo Covid-19 screening,” said the brief posting.

Tajuddin joins Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz who was confirmed positive for Covid-19 yesterday, The duo were seen sitting side by side at a press conference here on Jan 12.

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique was also confirmed positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

Prior to this, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy), Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun and Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin had also tested positive for Covid-19. – Bernama