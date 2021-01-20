PM visits Maeps 2.0 Integrated Hospital set to open Jan 24

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin visited the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (Maeps) 2.0 Integrated Hospital, near here yesterday evening.

The prime minister, who arrived at 5.20pm, was accompanied by Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, to a closed-door briefing by Selangor Health director-cum-Central Region Covid-19

Unified Command Centre commander, Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman.

Also present were Selangor Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) director-general, Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim.

After the briefing, the prime minister spent time visiting and meeting with patients at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) before touring the hospital.

The Integrated Hospital 2.0 will start operating on Jan 24 to treat Covid-19 patients in categories three, four and five to be stabilised before they are sent for intensive treatment to the hospital.

The move is aimed at treating Covid-19 patients from the PKRC Maeps 2.0 in categories one and two who suddenly fall into categories three, four and five.

The hospital located in Hall B will provide the same facilities as in other hospitals and is equipped with 30 beds for patients in categories three and four while outside the hall, a tent for transit cases at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 10 beds.

The PKRC Maeps 2.0 will also receive Covid-19 patients in categories one and two who have recovered from categories three, four and five while being treated at hospitals for Covid-19, as well as patients from Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and the Klang Valley. — Bernama