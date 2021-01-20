RM5.1 mln in food aid distributed to families affected by pandemic and MCO in Sibu

SIBU (Jan 20): The state government is channelling food aid worth RM5.1 million to about 73,000 households affected by Movement Control Order (MCO) in Sibu Division.

All affected residents are from 11 constituencies under three districts, namely Sibu, Selangau and Kanowit who are currently undergoing MCO to curb the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg was also present at Sarawak Islamic Gallery today to symbolically present the aid to the recipients.

After the event, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan in a press conference said the food aid will be distributed at the latest today with strict adherence to MCO standard operating procedures (SOP).

According to him, due to the enforcement of MCO in Sibu Division, the state government through a committee had a meeting on Jan 18 to formulate a strategy in distributing of food aid to the affected areas during MCO.

“At the divisional level, Sibu Disaster Management Committee will work with the district officers, community leaders, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to identify and to distribute these food aid to households that are in need of food assistance,” he said.

“We want every recipient to receive such assistance. I understand that it is a challenge, so I hope that the Sibu Disaster Management Committee can work together with relevant agencies, NGOs and other community leaders so that we can make sure that no one is left behind,” he told a press conference.

Awang Tengah, who is also the Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources, said each recipient will receive items worth RM70 which consists of rice, sugar, flour, canned sardine, tea or coffee powder, cooking oil, biscuits and instant noodles.

He also said that Ministry of Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development through the welfare department is also distributing food supplies and other necessities such as milk, diapers, sanitary napkins to about 700 families consist of 3,800 people in 32 longhouses.

“In addition, cooked food is also being distributed to 52 frontliners at a quarantine centre and 46 frontliners at roadblocks at four locations,” he said.

Meanwhile, also present at the distribution of food aid were Minister of Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapae, Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad, Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew, Sibu Resident Charles Siaw, Sibu District Officer Suhaili Mohamed Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau, Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce and others.