Sabah to request for federal aid to repair damaged road, carpark at Kinabalu National Park

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government will request for allocation from its federal counterpart to repair the Kinabalu Park parking area which collapsed in a landslide this morning.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the slope failure will have a long-term effect on the road if not repaired immediately.

“The part that collapsed was the parking area but it is beside the road which connects Kota Kinabalu to Ranau and will be affected in the future,” he stressed.

The Works Minister said Sabah Public Works Department (PWD) will be getting the estimate for the repair works and submitting the request allocation to the federal government.

Bung Moktar advised road users passing the area to exercise care and if possible, to use the alternative route at Jalan Bundu Tuhan Kinasaraban.

“PWD has installed warning signs along the affected area and initial remedial works are being carried out,” he added.

Kundasang assemblyman Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam also said repair works would start as soon as possible since the landslide also affected the main carriageway between Tamparuli and Ranau.

“Rectification works must be started as soon as possible because this is a main road and there are many vehicles using this road. We don’t want accidents to happen,” he said when inspecting the damage.

Joachim, who is also Deputy Chief Minister and Industrial Development Minister, was accompanied by staff from the Ranau Public Works Department.

The landslide that affected an area of about 150 meters in length and 100 meters wide occurred at around 1 am following days of incessant rain.

“I am thankful because in the landslide, there was no loss of life. And, the road can still be used by motorists,” said Joachim, adding that it was fortunate that there were no visitors to the National Park then as it was closed due to the movement control order (MCO).

He reminded villagers at Kundasang to be vigilant during the rainy season as the risk of landslides occurring is high.

Meanwhile, Public Works Department director Ali Ahmad Hamid said the landslide at the area was deemed as critical and it affected the main road.

However, the two lanes near the affected site can still be used by motorists, he said.

“If the public needs to use an alternative route, they can opt to take the Jalan Bundu Tuhan-Kinasaraban,” he said.

Ali also said that his department had already placed a signboard to warn motorists about the safety risk posed by the damage.

“PWD will be installing barriers at the location as soon as possible,” he said.

Eyewitnesses claimed the road started showing signs of collapse on January 15, when the downpour began.

“The part which collapsed was a road reserve just in front of the park’s entrance, maybe about 50m away.

“It was already damaged since last week, so the authorities put up danger warnings and cordoned off part of the road,” Sabah Parks director Maklarin Lakim said.

He said the continuous rain in the area worsened the condition and the road started caving in even more starting around midnight on Tuesday and he was shocked to see the damage this morning.