SDMC: Public barred from organising social activities, gatherings during MCO, CMCO

KUCHING (Jan 20): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has barred the public from organising social activities or gatherings during the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) and Conditional MCO in the state.

“Divisional Disaster Management Committees have been ordered to monitor all social activities or assemblies in their respective division and this directive takes immediate effect,” said SDMC in a statement today.

MCO has been enforced throughout the whole Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sibu for two weeks from Jan 22 to Feb 4, while the CMCO has been enforced in the other areas in Sarawak from Jan 18 until 31.

Meanwhile, SDMC said police have arrested a Sarawakian music cafe caretaker in Bintulu for defying the CMCO standard operating procedure (SOP).

Aside from that, 40 compounds were also issued throughout the state namely in Kuching (18), Bintulu (10), Samarahan (five), Sibu (four) Padawan (two) and Saratok (one) for defying SOP.

It said the Local Government and Housing Ministry issued 143 notices through its local authorities namely Kuching North City Commission (58), Padawa Municipal Council (35), Sibu Municipal Council (21), Kuching South City Council (12), Marudi District Council (six), Bintulu Development Authority (four), Miri City Council (four) and Serian District Council (three).