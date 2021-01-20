Sedco to lead Beaufort flood mitigation – CM

BEAUFORT: Sabah Economic Development Corporation (Sedco), a State Government-linked company (GLC) will take the lead in the district’s flood mitigation management, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said it would include among others, the proposed measures to deepen the Padas River and realign its riverbanks.

“On the part of the State Government, we will take into consideration all proposals because we are not going to relent in our efforts to address the flood problem in Beaufort,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting flood victims at Dewan Datuk Sri Panglima Mohd Dun Banir and Dewan Pa’ Musa here Wednesday, Hajiji assured the State Government would do its best to provide assistance to the victims.

A total of 217 people from 68 families displaced by flood have been evacuated to the two temporary shelters following non-stop rain for few days.

“Today, I met with them and presented each with RM500 cash and food basket,” he said.

The Chief Minister said it was unfortunate that flood has been a problem for Beaufort for quite some time causing much hardship to the people here.

He said it was important that the residents here comply with the authorities’ directive, particularly when it comes to evacuating and moving to higher ground.

At the same time, those at the temporary shelters are advised to always observe the Standard Operation Procedures (SOP) set by the Government to stop the Covid-19 pandemic infection chain.

“We don’t want them to be victims of flood and Covid-19 too,” he said.

Hajiji later visited the Padas Bridge and Kampung Pimping Padi Cluster area in Membakut where almost all of the 31.7 hectares of padi field there have been inundated.