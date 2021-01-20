Suffering from Covid-19, infected S’wakian says public should not take virus for granted

KUCHING (Jan 20): What started as a common cold turned out to be the beginning of a Covid-19 nightmare for Ira Junu, a Sarawakian working in Johor.

Ira, who is from Miri, said she felt ill last Wednesday but did not think much of it until she developed a high fever, coupled with dizziness, joint pain, diarrhea and shortness of breath.

Four days later, she finally decided to go to the Sultan Ismail Hospital where she was swabbed and confirmed positive for the virus on Monday.

“What I went through was very painful, it was not like a normal fever. Prolonged fever, joint pain, cough, loss of sense of taste, dizziness, loss of appetite, vomiting and diarrhea.

“It was a piercing pain to the heart, and at that time, only God knows how much pain that Covid-19 (symptomatic) patients go through,” she told Utusan Borneo, The Borneo Post’s sister daily, when contacted via Whatsapp.

She said she was only instructed to undergo quarantine at home, adding that it was possible that the quarantine centre was full.

The 25-year-old factory worker, who lives alone, suspected that she was infected at work as there had previously been positive cases reported there and there were still colleagues undergoing quarantine.

“It is a really painful experience, and I hope the public and friends out there realise there is a reason why our government is implementing the Movement Control Order. It is for our safety and health.

“However, there are still those who disregard it. Please help the government to curb the Covid-19 spread by following the set SOPs, aside from wearing face masks and frequent hand washing when they leave the house,” Ira pleaded.

During the quarantine, she said she had to take Vitamin C as there was no medicine or vaccine to fight Covid-19 but she believed she was getting better and she prayed to be freed of the virus.

Ira’s affliction came to light when she shared what happened to her on Facebook, and asked for prayers from family, friends and the public for swift recovery.

On Jan 12, the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a Bernama report said Covid-19 patients who have mild or no symptoms would undergo treatment and be quarantined at home, but they would be monitored strictly by health workers.

The home quarantine applies to Level 1 and Level 2 Covid-19 patients, which are codes for patients who are tested positive but showed no symptoms, and mild symptoms, respectively.

However, in Sarawak, patients who have tested positive are quarantined in medical facilities as part of the state’s own initiative to prevent the spread of the virus.