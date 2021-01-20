Unemployed man jailed two years for transporting illegal immigrants

KUCHING: The High Court here sentenced an unemployed man to two years jail yesterday, for transporting five illegal immigrants in the state last December.

Bester Endil, 33, pleaded guilty as soon as the charge under Section 26J of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Act 2007 was read against him.

The section provides for imprisonment not exceeding five years and a fine not exceeding RM250,000 or both, upon conviction.

The accused was charged with transporting five Indonesians in a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) on December 2 last year at 9.25am near the Bau-Lundu-Sematan junction in Lundu district.

According to the case information, the accused was instructed by a manpower agent to pick up the immigrants at Kuching City Mall and send them to a road near the Biawak Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex.

All the immigrants had valid passports but are found to be staying in Malaysia on expired social visit passes.

The results of the investigation also found that all the migrants had engaged the agent to arrange their return trip to Indonesia.

In his mitigation, the accused informed the court that he has a wife and two children aged six and 12 respectively to feed and that he did not have a permanent job.

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Nadratun Naim Mohd Saidi stressed that the government is serious in dealing with the problem of illegal immigrants entering the country in efforts to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, so the country’s borders are temporarily closed to ensure the safety of the people.

He also informed the court that such cases often occur which in turn led to the entry of illegal immigrants in large numbers causing social problems and an increase in Covid-19 cases.

Judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab decided that the accused is to be jailed for two years and ordered the sentence to be carried out from the date of arrest on December 2.

The accused was not represented by a lawyer.