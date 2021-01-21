401 new cases, two more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 401 new Covid-19 cases today along with two more new clusters, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is the state’s official Covid-19 spokesperson said that Tawau recorded the highest number of cases with 108 followed by Lahad Datu (50) and Kota Kinabalu (40).

“The two new clusters were the Ladang Sebrang Cluster in Lahad Datu and the Silimpopon Cluster in Kalabakan,” he said in a statement today.

The Ladang Sebrang Cluster currently has a total of 21 cases while the Silimpopon Cluster has 29 cases.

The former originated from a palm oil processing factory while the latter originated from a plantation company.

Sabah had also recorded two Covid-19 fatalities in Lahad Datu today.

Meanwhile, a total of 380 Covid-19 patients recovered.