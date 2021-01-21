Abang Johari: RM405 mil BKSS 5.0 to assist S’wakians in first half of 2021

KUCHING (Jan 21): Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today unveiled the Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 5.0 special assistance package to help Sarawakians face the Covid-19 pandemic, which appears to have taken a turn for the worse in the country.

The package worth RM405 million contains 11 measures and will be implemented from January to June 2021, the chief minister announced at a press conference held via Zoom this afternoon.

They include the extension of discounts on utilities, rent and assessment rates; and exemptions on business license and permit fees.

MORE TO COME