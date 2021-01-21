All religious activities in mosques, suraus to be postponed during CMCO in Sarawak

KUCHING (Jan 21): All religious activities at mosques and suraus within areas under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) will be postponed throughout the CMCO period, which is scheduled to end on Jan 31.

A notice by the Sarawak Islamic Council (SIC) announced the decision, which will take effect tomorrow (Jan 22), in light of the current Covid-19 pandemic in the state as well as the latest decision by the state government to curb the spread of the virus.

“SIC has decided that all activities including talks, workshops, classes and courses at all mosques and suraus within the CMCO-areas in Sarawak will be postponed during the CMCO period,” said the notice today.

However, the council said Friday prayers and the five times daily prayers could be held with a limited number of worshippers, according to the capacity of each mosque and surau.

It said each mosque and surau must comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) of not exceeding 200 people, except for the State Mosque which should allow a congregation of not exceeding 300 people.

“Comply with all existing SOPs set by the Sarawak Fatwa Board, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), National Security Council and Ministry of Health,” urged SIC.

The council added that the decision would take effect until further notice or SDMC lifts the CMCO.