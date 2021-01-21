Angler slapped with RM1,000 compound in Sibu for violating MCO

SIBU (Jan 21): An angler was slapped with a RM1,000 compound for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO).

District police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the man, in his 30s, was caught fishing at a roadside drain at Kemuyang yesterday afternoon.

“A police patrol car passing through the road saw the man fishing at the roadside and immediately detained him,” he said.

Sibu is currently placed under the MCO from Jan 16 until 29 while the rest of the state is under Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) from Jan 18 until 31.

Stanley said all sports, leisure, recreational activities, including fishing are prohibited during the MCO.