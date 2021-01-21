BPR hotline back in operation

CYBERJAYA: The Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) hotline at1800-88-2747 is back in operation beginning yesterday after it was temporarily closed last Monday.

The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) in a statement yesterday said the line operates every Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.

Besides using the hotline which provides as an alternative to seek explanation on the BPR, the public can also refer to the relevant frequently asked questions (FAQ) from the official portal https://bpr.hasil.gov.my/.

The BPR registration is open from Jan 15 to Feb 15 and is expected to benefit 8.1 million recipients, involving an allocation of RM6.5 billion. — Bernama