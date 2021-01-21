Covid-19: Sarawak records 132 new cases, one death

KUCHING (Jan 21): Sarawak continues to record a three-digit figure of new positive Covid-19 cases today at 132, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that the highest number of cases were registered in Sibu (62), followed by Kanowit (46), Bintulu (12), Miri (5), Kuching (3), Dalat (1), Lubok Antu (1), Serian (1) and Selangau (1).

“The total number of positive cases in the state have now increased 2,702,” it said.

It also said the state registered its 22nd Covid-19 death case since the first positive case was reported on March 13 last year.

“The 22nd death (Case 2,546) involved a 51-year old Sarawakian man who was admitted to Miri Hospital on Jan 18 after he had trouble breathing during a visit to Nephron Clinic on the same day.

“He had passed away on Jan 20 at 4.50pm,” it said.

It said the man’s Covid-19 screening taken on Jan 18 was found to be positive on Jan 20.

“The case suffered from end-stage renal failure which required dialysis treatment,” said the committee, who extended its condolences to his family members.

On the new cases recorded today, SDMC said cases under the Pasai Cluster in Sibu have continued to spike across the state with Kanowit district now registering the most number of cases at 46.

“Other cases linked to the cluster were recorded in Sibu (35), Miri (4), Dalat (1) and Selangau (1),” it said.

It also said the Rakut Cluster in Miri also saw an increase in new positive cases of which ten were recorded in Bintulu and two in Kuching.

“Sibu’s other cases recorded today consisted of 19 cases involving individuals who had undergone screening at health centres in the district as well as eight cases which were detected from screening of health workers,” it said.

In Bintulu, two local infection cases were detected involving an individual who went for Covid-19 screening after having contact with a positive case while another was screened due to having Covid-19 symptoms.

“Kuching also recorded a locally transmitted case after the individual to get tested for Covid-19 whereas the case recorded in Serian was detected from a second screening for the active detection case at iCom Square in Kuching,” said the committee, adding that Lubok Antu’s sole case today was from an individual who was screened after having contact with a positive case.

An imported case was also detected in Miri involving a Sarawakian who had returned from a high-risk Covid-19 infection area namely Sabah.

Meanwhile, SDMC said 92 Covid-19 patients had recovered today of which 57 were discharged from Sibu Hospital, 30 from Miri Hospital, and five from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 1,323 or 48.96 per cent out of the overall cases,” it added.

It said 1,357 patients are still being treated at hospitals throughout the state where 894 are treated at Sibu Hospital, 256 at Miri Hospital, 132 at SGH, 74 at Bintulu Hospital and one at Limbang Hospital.

“There are three patients at Sibu hospital and one at SGH who are intubated but they are in stable condition,” it said.

A total of 192 new person under investigation (PUI) cases were reported today with 57 PUI pending lab test results.