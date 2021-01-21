DDMC team visits personnel manning checkpoints in Miri

MIRI: A team from Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (DDMC) visited three check points (roadblock) in the city yesterday.

The objective was to get to know those manning the checkpoints and see to their needs.

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin led the team to visit the checkpoints at Lambir road, Beluru road and the

road in front of SMK Agama Miri.

Among those in the team were acting Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf who is also Miri DDMC chairman and representatives from the police and other departments and agencies.

During the visit, Lee gave some words of encouragement to those manning the roadblock which comprised police, army and Rela personnel.