Luyang flyover to be repaired soon – Bung

KOTA KINABALU: The fractures found on the Luyang Hilltop flyover will be repaired soon by the concession company that has been entrusted by the government to maintain the road.

Deputy Chief Minister Dato Sri Bung Moktar Radin said the company carrying out the maintenance work will be doing the repairs as the company that constructed the flyover has already handed it over to the government after construction work was fully completed and the flyover could be used.

“As of now, the flyover can still be used by vehicles although we have closed off the upper and lower lanes for safety reason. We have also installed warning signs,” said Bung, who is also the state’s Works Minister, when he conducted a visit to the site to inspect the fault on the flyover today.

Also joining him for the site visit were the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mohd Jasmin Julpin, Public Works Department director, Ali Ahmad Hamid, senior officers from the ministry as well as representatives from the concession company.

Bung added that factors causing the breakage include the incessant rain as well as because of two different structures.

He also took note that there was a bridge under the flyover under the Drainage and Irrigation Department.

“Rectification works must be carried out immediately to ease the worries of the people, particularly those using the road and to ensure safety as well as to ensure the damage does not worsen,” he said.

Bung also said that more than 10 roads in Sabah had been damaged due to the incessant rainfall since last week.

“We are collecting the data. We don’t deny the possibility of more roads collapsing if the rain continues to fall,” he said.