Marine Police seize 250 boxes of beer

KUCHING: The Marine Police seized 250 boxes of beer worth RM38,212 from a box truck that was travelling in Kota Sentosa on Tuesday.

In a statement yesterday, Marine Police Region 5 commander ACP Shamsol Kassim said his men came across the suspicious vehicle around 2pm and decided to tail it.

“After realising that he was being followed, the driver sped up the vehicle and tried to escape. He was successfully stopped by the roadside at Jalan Taman Sarmax, Penrissen,” he said.

The driver was then told to open the truck’s cargo compartment, which revealed the boxes of beer.

“The driver and the lorry were then brought to our headquarters for further checks,” said Shamsol.

The 40-year-old driver was later arrested under Section 135 (1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 after failing to produce relevant documents for the beer.

The suspect together with the seized beer and lorry were handed over to the Padawan police headquarters for further action.