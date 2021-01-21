MCO in Sabah extended to Feb 4

KOTA KINABALU: State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun has confirmed that the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Sabah will be extended to February 4.

“Based on the risk assessment and advice by the Ministry of Health (MOH), the special committee has agreed to extend the MCO in Sabah until February 4, in line with the MCO expiration dates in the other states except Sarawak,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Masidi, who the state’s official Covid-19 spokesperson said that, up till January 2021, Sabah had recorded a total of 45,008 positive Covid-19 cases.

He added that between the two-week period from January 7 to 20, Sabah recorded a total of 6,027 cases.

“As it stands, 23 of the districts (in Sabah) have been classified as red zones, another three districts as yellow zones and one district as an orange zone,” said Masidi.

He said that there has also been an increase in the number of clusters and close contact cases in the state.