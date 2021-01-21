Minos: MPKS to strengthen SOP compliance for premises visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Jan 21): The Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) will not turn a blind eye on places in the district named in the list of premises visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases, said its chairman Dato Peter Minos.

Commending SDMC for releasing such list, Minos said this would allow the relevant authorities such as MPKS to be alert so that immediate steps can be taken at those places.

“The few places in Kota Samarahan in that are in SDMC’s ‘list’ are our key targets for strengthening the SOP (standard operating procedure) . We get the people here to adhere and comply. We will and must do it, and it is very good that SDMC alerted us through such list,” he said when contacted today.

SDMC started releasing the date, time and location of places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases beginning Jan 6 as it ramped up its effort to stop the spread of the virus in the state.

Minos also said he has directed and urged the council’s enforcement team to once again get together with the police, Rela and health authorities to reinforce their efforts and exercises.

“This is the least we can and should do. In particular, in ensuring all here in Samarahan to listen n adhere to the SOP and government’s anti-Covid rules and exercises,” he added.

As of yesterday, Samarahan district remains a Covid-19 yellow zone with four local infection cases recorded within the last 14 days.

Its proximity with Kuching district, which is a red zone (65 local infections in the last 14 days) means there is a risk of the virus spreading to more people here, especially with SDMC naming some places in Samarahan as among those visited by positive cases.

Minos said the people of Sarawak in particular and Malaysians in general must win this war against Covid-19.

“And no negative politics standing in the way please, because this is our common war against a common deadly and invisible enemy,” he added.