Nora Anne’s family to file for revision of misadventure ruling

KUALA LUMPUR: The family of Nora Anne Quoirin will file for a revision of the Seremban Coroner’s Court ruling that the Franco-Irish teenager’s death was due to misadventure.

The family’s lawyer Louise Azmi told Bernama this when contacted yesterday.

“Yes, we got the instruction from the family. We will file it at the Seremban High Court as soon as possible,” she said.

On Jan 4, Coroner Maimoonah Aid ruled that no one was involved in the 15-year-old teenager’s death and it was a case of misadventure.

A total of 48 witnesses, including the teenager’s parents, Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin and Sebastien Quoirin, testified during the inquest, which began on Aug 24 last year.

Nora Anne went missing on Aug 4, 2019, a day after she and her family had arrived in Malaysia for a two-week vacation at a resort in Pantai, Seremban, about 60 kilometres south of Kuala Lumpur.

Ten days later, Nora Anne’s body was found near a creek in a ravine located about 2.5 kilometres from the resort, following a massive search.

The preliminary post-mortem report stated that the death of the teenager with disabilities had no criminal elements, and she was confirmed to have died from gastrointestinal bleeding due to prolonged hunger and stress. – Bernama